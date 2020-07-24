Advertisement

Two arrested after police chase in Roanoke

Christopher Bradley and Jamir Alsadi mugshots
Christopher Bradley and Jamir Alsadi mugshots(Roanoke City Jail)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police arrested two men after a chase Friday afternoon.

About 12:30 p.m. July 24, according to police, a Roanoke Police officer saw a driver speeding in the 1200 block of 13th Street SE. The officer tried to stop the driver, who continued speeding, leading the officer on a chase through city streets. The officer stopped the chase as police learned the vehicle had been stolen from another jurisdiction.

Officers then saw the driver turn onto the 4600 block of Horseman Drive NE, turn down Ichabod Circle NE and stop. The occupants of the car got out and ran off, and were taken into custody after a short foot chase, according to police.

Jamir Alsadi, 19, of Roanoke, is charged with felony eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle. Christopher Bradley, 23, of Lexington, NC, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Bradley was also served with an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

