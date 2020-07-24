Two people displaced after fire burns townhouse

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was injured from the fire that burned a townhouse in Roanoke Thursday evening.

Around 8:15 p.m., Roanoke County Fire and Rescue units responded to reports of a fire on the 7700 block of Williamson road.

Crews found smoke coming from the front of a two-story townhouse and discovered the blaze started in the kitchen.

According to officials, the fire was under control within 10 minutes and there was no damage to the neighboring townhouses.

Two people are displaced and being helped by property management.

The cause is under investigation by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.