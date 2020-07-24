Virginia Employment Commission to host virtual job fair

(WDBJ) - The Virginia Employment Commission is helping host a statewide virtual hiring event to “Help Virginians get back to work.”

July 28, from 1 to 5 p.m., the commission will team with state agencies and companies across the commonwealth to offer jobs. Veteran priority is from 1 - 2 p.m.

There will be more than 150 employers with available jobs posted.

The event is free, and you can register for it by clicking here. The only requirement is that you post a resume for employers to review.

Companies and their job listings are available for viewing beginning Friday, July 24.

- Ensure you post your resume as soon as possible.

- Have a game plan: Which employers do you want to visit first? Which positions are you interested in and what questions do you have?

- Prepare and practice your “Elevator Pitch” and be prepared for an interview.

- Dress for success. Dress professionally, as if you were attending in person.

You can email robert.walker@vec.virginia.gov for more information.

