94-year-old man found safe

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a 94-year-old man has been found safe.

Ira Burton Kugler was found safe just a few hours after he was reported missing Saturday.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 94-year-old man.

Ira Burton Kugler was reported missing from his independent living apartment at Commonwealth Assisted Living in the Fairlawn area.

He was last seen Friday night.

Kugler was is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black cap with a World War II insignia on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

