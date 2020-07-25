Advertisement

Berglund Center hosts 3rd Annual Craft and Vendor Show

Folks shopped at the 3rd Annual Craft and Vendor Show at the Berglund Center
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

The 3rd Annual Spring Craft and Vendor show took place Saturday in the Berglund Center. It was originally supposed to go on in May but the pandemic forced Jason Lane, Owner of SAVVY Events and organizer of this free admission show, to reschedule.

There were around 240 vendors in the past but, this year, Lane invited only around 125 to help with social distancing.

Everyone was required to wear a face mask and temperatures were checked at the door.

“Small businesses are suffering due to COVID, and my goal as a business owner for promotions is to help the small businesses, and that’s what my goal is,” Lane said.

He said this event was also great way for families to get an early start on their holiday shopping.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

