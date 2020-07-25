Elderberry’s along Electric Rd. temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elderberry’s smoothie and wrap Electric Road location will be closed for a handful of days following an employee’s positive test for COVID-19.

Elderberry’s says the staff member left work and immediately notified them when they began to not feel well after returning from vacation.

Staffing and shifts will be limited for a few days when the restaurant reopens while others who should quarantine can do so.

The location at 3555 Electric Road will be closed this weekend for deep cleaning, and reopen Tuesday, July 28 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. These hours will remain in place through August 1. Beginning August 4, the restaurant will operate from 10 a.m.-7p.m.

Elderberry’s in Salem is not affected and will remain open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

