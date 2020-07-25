Girls are competing in Virginia Commonwealth Games all weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

Athletes from all over the east coast are competing in our hometowns for the Virginia Commonwealth Games. The teams are playing at various fields in Lynchburg, Bedford and Salem. Organizers are doing away with certain traditions like the exchanging of the hands, and they’re reminding folks to social distance.

Still, many families came out to watch their children play softball all day long. Some told me they felt safe, even though these games are taking place during the pandemic.

“I’m okay with it, I mean we’re keeping our distance, I’m not wearing a mask but, like I said, I’m keeping my distance, so I feel comfortable,” Ronnie Saunders said. He came out to Peaks View Park in Lyncburg with his family to watch his 17-year-old daughter play softball. He’s one of many who traveled to the Lynchburg area for the Virginia Commonwealth Games.

“It always feels good to support,” Saunders said.

The players say it was just nice to be back on the field again.

“We’re excited to be back, that’s for sure, and to be able to see each other after this long time, yeah, it’s definitely different now, but it’s still nice,” softball player Alyssa Cacciatore said.

USA Umpires were at the fields Saturday, including at the Boonsboro Ruritan Club, to help enforce safety measures. That way, the commonwealth games could still go on during the pandemic.

“Each defense team takes their own balls into the dugout after each inning. We don’t let the girls huddle together, after the games there is no exchange of hands, and we ask that they try and sanitze throughout the games,” Umpire Jonathan Walker said.

He says he’s glad the games were not called off, since its a great opportunity for the kids.

“Gives them a chance to meet and play against each other, teams of different calibers from different organizations, different age groups, but it brings everyone together to do something they love,” Walker said.

Umpire Art Dietrich added, “It’s also development for them to play in tournaments and know how to play in tournaments, so it’s pretty good, and they get the experience, and we get to umpire.”

These softball tournaments are taking place all weekend long.

The umpires say these commonwealth games are a great economic boost for Lynchburg.

