Hillsville man has ‘miraculous turn of events’ after tough COVID-19 fight

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -

A Hillsville man is lucky to be alive after a tough battle with COVID-19 among other illnesses.

He is sharing his story to bring awareness to the seriousness of coronavirus because he doesn’t want any family to go through what his has endured.

“I knew it was bad, but I was so sick,” said Joe Terry from Hillsville.

Father’s Day Weekend he was about to endure a tough 17 day battle in the hospital after being diagnosed with double pneumonia, sepsis and COVID-19.

“It is real and it’s a beast,” Terry said. “I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. It’s horrible.”

In the span of 24 hours, he went to three separate hospitals before ending at Roanoke Memorial.

“There was three days the doctors were giving us no hope and basically to prepare to be a widow, and I wasn’t going to,” said Terry’s wife Pat.

But Terry never gave up his fight. After a few days at the hospital he started treatment with convalescent plasma, something the Red Cross has been using to help the really sick coronavirus patients.

“That’s when the doctor come in one morning and tell me, it had been a miraculous turn of events,” Terry said. “That’s how he put it.”

After five treatments of the plasma, he says he slowly started to regain his strength. The hardest part was not having his wife Pat by his side or being able to see his family in person.

“It was really tough because we were all separated and wanted more than anything to be together, but we knew that wasn’t a possibility,” said Terry’s daughter Amanda.

Which brings us to why this family wanted to share their story. Terry was fortunate enough to make it out, but not everyone else is.

“People don’t believe it will happen to them, they think it’s a hoax or it won’t happen to me,” Pat said.

“The truth is none of that matters when it’s your family member that’s in the hospital fighting for their life,” Amanda said.

Terry said he’s just happy to sit on his front porch again with his family.

“It does change your perspective, it really does, because you’re looking at things that you used to think were really important, not so much now,” Terry said.

He asks that everyone stay physically distanced and wear masks.

“It’s wonderful to be alive and I do believe I have been left here for a purpose,” Terry said. “It does change your perspective, it really does, because you’re looking at things that you used to think were really important, not so much now.”

Terry is 62 years old and among what he said doctors call the highest risk group of 61-72 at the hospital.

Right now both he and his wife are still considered positive for COVID-19. Amanda has tested negative.

Terry said he is getting another test on Monday. This week doctors will also look to see if he has damage from the virus on his lungs.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.