Advertisement

Hillsville man has ‘miraculous turn of events’ after tough COVID-19 fight

A Hillsville man is lucky to be alive after a tough battle with COVID-19 among other illnesses.
A Hillsville man is lucky to be alive after a tough battle with COVID-19 among other illnesses.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -

A Hillsville man is lucky to be alive after a tough battle with COVID-19 among other illnesses.

He is sharing his story to bring awareness to the seriousness of coronavirus because he doesn’t want any family to go through what his has endured.

“I knew it was bad, but I was so sick,” said Joe Terry from Hillsville.

Father’s Day Weekend he was about to endure a tough 17 day battle in the hospital after being diagnosed with double pneumonia, sepsis and COVID-19.

“It is real and it’s a beast,” Terry said. “I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. It’s horrible.”

In the span of 24 hours, he went to three separate hospitals before ending at Roanoke Memorial.

“There was three days the doctors were giving us no hope and basically to prepare to be a widow, and I wasn’t going to,” said Terry’s wife Pat.

But Terry never gave up his fight. After a few days at the hospital he started treatment with convalescent plasma, something the Red Cross has been using to help the really sick coronavirus patients.

“That’s when the doctor come in one morning and tell me, it had been a miraculous turn of events,” Terry said. “That’s how he put it.”

After five treatments of the plasma, he says he slowly started to regain his strength. The hardest part was not having his wife Pat by his side or being able to see his family in person.

“It was really tough because we were all separated and wanted more than anything to be together, but we knew that wasn’t a possibility,” said Terry’s daughter Amanda.

Which brings us to why this family wanted to share their story. Terry was fortunate enough to make it out, but not everyone else is.

“People don’t believe it will happen to them, they think it’s a hoax or it won’t happen to me,” Pat said.

“The truth is none of that matters when it’s your family member that’s in the hospital fighting for their life,” Amanda said.

Terry said he’s just happy to sit on his front porch again with his family.

“It does change your perspective, it really does, because you’re looking at things that you used to think were really important, not so much now,” Terry said.

He asks that everyone stay physically distanced and wear masks.

“It’s wonderful to be alive and I do believe I have been left here for a purpose,” Terry said. “It does change your perspective, it really does, because you’re looking at things that you used to think were really important, not so much now.”

Terry is 62 years old and among what he said doctors call the highest risk group of 61-72 at the hospital.

Right now both he and his wife are still considered positive for COVID-19. Amanda has tested negative.

Terry said he is getting another test on Monday. This week doctors will also look to see if he has damage from the virus on his lungs.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elderberry’s along Electric Rd. temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The location at 3555 Electric Road will be closed this weekend for deep cleaning, and reopen Tuesday, July 28 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m

News

Female victim shot in Lincoln Terrace area of Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

News

Virginia Tech researchers say mouth bacteria may cause colon cancer to spread

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Researchers at Virginia Tech have discovered that bacteria found in your mouth may be causing colon cancer to spread.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Latest News

News

Roanoke-based reality series Salvage Dawgs ending after 143 episodes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
It was a great run, but after 8 years, 11 seasons and 143 episodes, the reality show with Roanoke roots, Salvage Dawgs, is coming to an end. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 and changes at the DIY Network played a role.

News

City manager, police chief react to increased gun violence in Roanoke

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
There have been ten shootings in Roanoke since the first of July,

News

CASA volunteers kayak Smith Mountain Lake to raise funds, awareness

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say CASA is in need of funds and volunteers.

News

Passenger traffic rising at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The number of people passing through the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is beginning to rebound. Passenger traffic doubled in June, compared to the month before.Year-to-date passenger traffic is down more than 50%, but airport officials say they’re encouraged by the recent increase fueled by vacation travel.

News

Science Museum of Western Virginia launches educational program: “The Lab”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The program offers enrichment activities and help with virtual assignments when kids are not in school.

News

Botetourt Co. officials work to approve aid for student laptops

Updated: 8 hours ago
Chairman Billy Martin says the board of supervisors aims to approve federal CARES act funding to buy more than 500 Chromebooks