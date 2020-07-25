Our heat wave continues with highs in the 90s

We’re entering our fourth weekend of hotter than average temperatures for much of the region, and for the Roanoke Valley, a continuation of the longest stretch of 90s in recorded history. As a front lingers near the area, we can’t rule out a few stray showers and storms over the weekend. Coverage would be isolated and mainly short-duration pop-ups during the afternoon. We’ll start off each day with sunshine, but a few clouds will develop each afternoon.

SATURDAY

The weekend will be drier than recent days but still offer at least a slight shower/storm chance during the afternoon. With a wind shift, you may even notice a subtle drop in dew points which will lead to a slightly less humid feel to the air. Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows slip to the upper 60s.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine with just a slight chance for an afternoon storm. (WDBJ)

SUNDAY & MONDAY

Any storm coverage would be generally limited to the mountains and would be isolated. Highs return to the low 90s with sunshine Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Models show a few storms Sunday afternoon, mainly to the southwestern part of the state. (WDBJ7 Weather)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

We’re watching a cold front that is expected to reach the region by Tuesday and Wednesday delivering our next chance of showers and storms through the middle of the week. It should also usher in some slightly “cooler” temperatures and lower humidity as we start the month of August.

Until then, temperatures will remain above normal, topping out in the low 90s through midweek.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

As the front stalls to the south, several models are suggesting a return to more seasonable temperatures along with drier conditions for the end of the week. One thing we’ll need to watch is what happens to the moisture from the remnants of Hanna, the tropical system impacting Texas over the weekend. A few models hint the moisture from Hanna may get pulled out way. However, there’s nothing certain about that scenario at this time.

The tropics are definitely heating up. Not only do we have Hanna but also Gonzalo entering the southern Carribean early in the week, and another tropical wave exiting the African coast that is being monitored. By this time last year, we only had two named systems and Barry became the first land-falling hurricane of the season.