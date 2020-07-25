Advertisement

Roanoke-based reality series Salvage Dawgs ending after 143 episodes

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a great run, but after 8 years, 11 seasons and 143 episodes, the reality show with Roanoke roots, Salvage Dawgs, is coming to an end.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 and changes at the DIY Network played a role. DIY will become the Magnolia Network soon, and the channel did not pick up the 12th season of Salvage Dawgs.

“Are you disappointed you didn’t get a chance to do the big goodbye,” we asked Mike Whiteside and Robert Kulp? “Well that’s what this is. This is the big goodbye,” Whiteside joked.

“I’ll tell you what, every show was a big goodbye,” Kulp added. “Every show could have been our last one. Every season could have been our last one.”

Whiteside and Kulp said Salvage Dawgs far exceeded their expectations, and the series lasted much longer than anyone expected.

And while it might not have ended exactly as they would have planned, they say it was about time to wrap it up.

“We’ve kind of figured out, now that we’ve stopped filming, that there’s life after that,” Kulp said. “And it’s working out pretty well.”

“You know it’s okay with me,” Whiteside said, “because Robert’s starting to get gray hair now. So I think that’s a perfect catalyst for change.”

Their sense of humor and unique adventures have built a loyal following, including people like Mary and Joe Forbes and Elizabeth Mix, who were visiting Black Dog Salvage Friday morning.

They’re sad to see the series end. “It’s a hole that can’t be filled,” Joe Forbes told WDBJ7. “They’re so entertaining.”

But Black Dog Salvage isn’t going anywhere, and the hosts of Salvage Dawgs will continue to interact with their audience through social media.

“Do we have Salvage Dawgs the movie to look forward to,” we asked? “Yeah, it’ll be coming out on YouTube,” Whiteside joked. “Yeah Super 8,” Kulp said.

Black Dog Salvage has reopened, and like other small businesses, the owners are hoping their customers will return. The main location in Roanoke has high ceilings and more than 40,000 square feet, plenty of space for social-distancing.

On Sunday, Black Dog Salvage will also host an outdoor market from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

