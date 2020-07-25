Advertisement

Suspect arrested, charged with shooting minor early Saturday morning in Roanoke

Officials determined a verbal altercation between the victim and several others became physical and led to the shooting
(KOSA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police were called to the 4600 block of Daleville Street NW early Saturday morning for a report of a person with a gunshot wound and arrested Jaytwon Shephard, 18 of Roanoke, at the scene.

A minor was found in the vicinity with what Roanoke Police deemed to appear as non-critical gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officials determined a verbal altercation between the victim and several other people became physical and led to the shooting.

Jaytwon Shephard was charged with malicious wounding and shooting within city limits.

Roanoke PD says there is no connection, as of now, between this incident and the Friday night scene near Lincoln Terrace.

The case is still being looked into at this time.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virginia eclipses one million recorded COVID-19 tests

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 83,609 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning.

News

Woman shot in Roanoke Friday night

Updated: 9 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Birthdays and anniversaries for July 25, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Forecast

Saturday July 25, FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Hillsville man has ‘miraculous turn of events’ after tough COVID-19 fight

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A Hillsville man is lucky to be alive after a tough battle with COVID-19 among other illnesses.

News

Elderberry’s along Electric Rd. temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The location at 3555 Electric Road will be closed this weekend for deep cleaning, and reopen Tuesday, July 28 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m

News

Two people shot in Lincoln Terrace area of Roanoke

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
No information has been released about the woman or her condition.

News

Virginia Tech researchers say mouth bacteria may cause colon cancer to spread

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Researchers at Virginia Tech have discovered that bacteria found in your mouth may be causing colon cancer to spread.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Roanoke-based reality series Salvage Dawgs ending after 143 episodes

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
It was a great run, but after 8 years, 11 seasons and 143 episodes, the reality show with Roanoke roots, Salvage Dawgs, is coming to an end. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 and changes at the DIY Network played a role.