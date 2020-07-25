Suspect arrested, charged with shooting minor early Saturday morning in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police were called to the 4600 block of Daleville Street NW early Saturday morning for a report of a person with a gunshot wound and arrested Jaytwon Shephard, 18 of Roanoke, at the scene.

A minor was found in the vicinity with what Roanoke Police deemed to appear as non-critical gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officials determined a verbal altercation between the victim and several other people became physical and led to the shooting.

Jaytwon Shephard was charged with malicious wounding and shooting within city limits.

Roanoke PD says there is no connection, as of now, between this incident and the Friday night scene near Lincoln Terrace.

The case is still being looked into at this time.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.