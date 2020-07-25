Advertisement

Virginia eclipses one million recorded COVID-19 tests

More than 83,000 have tested positive
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 83,609 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning. That’s up from 82,364 reported Friday, a 1,245-case increase.

3,129 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,075 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,067 reported Friday. 1,007,314 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.5 percent positive rate over the last week, the same percent reported Friday.

1,201 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 10,800 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

