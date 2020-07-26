Black Dog Salvage hosts second mini market

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Black Dog Salvage held a mini market Sunday morning outside of their business at their Dog Bowl. They held one last month, and it went so well that they wanted to host another.

There was live music, a food truck, and vendors with vintage and handmade items. Organizers say they were pleasantly surprised with the great turnout--even more than they expected.

“I think it’s going well. I think word has gotten out, people are looking for something to do, and there’s plenty of room to come out and not have to get too close to anybody,” Gini Babcock, Online Sales Manager for Black Dog Salvage, said.

Black Dog Salvage is now planning to hold this market on the fourth Sunday of every month through October. Then they will pick it back up next spring.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.