Escapees from Virginia juvenile correctional center caught in Michigan

Jabar Taylor and Rashad Williams photos from Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Battle Creek, Mich. (WDBJ) -Two convicted felons are back behind bars after escaping a Virginia juvenile correctional center nearly two weeks ago, according to Virginia State Police.

Rashad Williams and Jabar Ali Taylor were found Saturday at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan, 700 miles away from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County where they escaped, Virginia State Police said.

Williams and Taylor escaped the correctional center July 13 after assaulting a guard and escaping through a hole in a fence.

Taylor, 20 was originally serving a sentence for two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Williams, 18, was previously convicted of malicious wounding and robbery.

The U.S. Marshals Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force, Michigan State Police, Grand Rapids Police, Battle Creek Police and the FBI all helped in the investigation.

“This complex investigation and arrest is yet another example of the tenacity and the ‘never give up’ attitude displayed by Deputy U.S. Marshals and our state and local law enforcement partners all over this great country,” Nick E. Proffitt, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia, said. “I hope the efforts of these law enforcement professionals will in some way allow our citizens in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and elsewhere, to rest more comfortably tonight.”

The pair will be held at a jail in Battle Creek, Michigan.

