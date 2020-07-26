Family wants answers after Radford freshman found unresponsive in jail cell in 2019

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The family of a Radford University freshman is demanding answers, almost a year after he was found dead in his a jail cell the morning after being arrested for Public Intoxication.

Saturday, family and friends of Aris Lobo-Perez gathered on the university’s campus to demand an independent investigation into his death.

“Whoever was with him the last couple of minutes or couple of hours, please help us,” said Dixana Perez, Aris’s mother.

Perez died in September 2019 after he was arrested for Public Intoxication and booked into the New River Valley Regional Jail. Jail personnel said they went to offer him breakfast the next morning and he turned it down.

According to State Police, shortly after, he was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead after efforts to revive him.

“He wasn’t a criminal, he was a student with a lot of dreams for him and his family,” said Perez.

The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be an accidental acute Buprenorphine toxicity along with chronic asthma. Buprenorphine is an Opioid used to treat Opiod addiction, acute pain and chronic pain.

The Perez family says they wish the officers had taken Aris to a hospital first instead of straight to jail. According to Dixiana Perez, Aris’s mother, a year prior to Aris’s death he was in an accident and suffered minor brain damage, and she said the university was aware.

Right now, they say their goal is to get an independent investigation and have the university adopt a new policy.

"They want Radford University to adopt a Care not Incarceration policy so no student or family has to deal with a loss of a loved one again."

“This piece of paper means nothing. It’s paper that means that he attended two weeks. They should’ve taken him to the hospital that night,” said Perez.

Radford University reached out to WDBJ7 Saturday expressing their deepest sympathies to the Perez family.

