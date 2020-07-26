Advertisement

Family wants answers after Radford freshman found unresponsive in jail cell in 2019

Aris Lobo Perez
Aris Lobo Perez(Ann Taylor)
By Ann Taylor
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The family of a Radford University freshman is demanding answers, almost a year after he was found dead in his a jail cell the morning after being arrested for Public Intoxication.

Saturday, family and friends of Aris Lobo-Perez gathered on the university’s campus to demand an independent investigation into his death.

“Whoever was with him the last couple of minutes or couple of hours, please help us,” said Dixana Perez, Aris’s mother.

Perez died in September 2019 after he was arrested for Public Intoxication and booked into the New River Valley Regional Jail. Jail personnel said they went to offer him breakfast the next morning and he turned it down.

According to State Police, shortly after, he was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead after efforts to revive him.

“He wasn’t a criminal, he was a student with a lot of dreams for him and his family,” said Perez.

The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be an accidental acute Buprenorphine toxicity along with chronic asthma. Buprenorphine is an Opioid used to treat Opiod addiction, acute pain and chronic pain.

The Perez family says they wish the officers had taken Aris to a hospital first instead of straight to jail. According to Dixiana Perez, Aris’s mother, a year prior to Aris’s death he was in an accident and suffered minor brain damage, and she said the university was aware.

Right now, they say their goal is to get an independent investigation and have the university adopt a new policy.

"They want Radford University to adopt a Care not Incarceration policy so no student or family has to deal with a loss of a loved one again."

“This piece of paper means nothing. It’s paper that means that he attended two weeks. They should’ve taken him to the hospital that night,” said Perez.

Radford University reached out to WDBJ7 Saturday expressing their deepest sympathies to the Perez family.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Lynchburg Police investigate overnight breaking and entering

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officers say it happened around 10:45 Saturday night in the 6200-block of Old Mill Road.

Crime

Escapees from Virginia juvenile correctional center caught in Michigan

Updated: 8 hours ago
Rashad Williams and Jabar Ali Taylor were found Saturday at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan, 700 miles away from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County where they escaped, Virginia State Police said.

News

Berglund Center hosts 3rd Annual Craft and Vendor Show

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
There were around 125 vendors.

News

Girls are competing in Virginia Commonwealth Games all weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The games are taking place in Lynchburg, Bedford and Salem.

Latest News

Crime

Man arrested after leading police on chase in Botetourt Co., Roanoke Friday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
An official initiated a stop for speeding in the 3100 block of Blue Ridge Blvd. in Botetourt County

News

94-year-old man found safe

Updated: 15 hours ago
Ira Burton Kugler was reported missing from his independent living apartment at Commonwealth Assisted Living in the Fairlawn area.

Crime

Suspect arrested, charged with shooting minor early Saturday morning in Roanoke

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Officials determined a verbal altercation between the victim and several others became physical and led to the shooting

Coronavirus

Virginia eclipses one million recorded COVID-19 tests

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 83,609 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning.

News

Woman shot in Roanoke Friday night

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Birthdays and anniversaries for July 25, 2020

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast