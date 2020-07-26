Advertisement

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Richmond protest

Richmond police declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday as the department worked with Virginia State Police to clear a crowd of several hundred demonstrators.
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A city dump truck was set on fire as protesters faced off with police in Virginia during a demonstration in support of protesters in Portland, Oregon. Richmond police declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday as the department worked with Virginia State Police to clear a crowd of several hundred demonstrators.

Richmond police said Sunday that six men among the protesters were arrested and face various charges.

News outlets report protesters had been planning for days the demonstration called “Richmond Stands with Portland” in an apparent reaction to ongoing tensions between protesters and U.S. agents in Oregon’s largest city.

