Advertisement

Lynchburg Police investigate overnight breaking and entering

MGN
MGN (KKTV)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for someone who broke into a home overnight.

Officers say it happened around 10:45 Saturday night in the 6200-block of Old Mill Road.

They say the person entered the home through a window before running off when officers arrived.

Police have not said if anyone was home at the time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call LPD.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Escapees from Virginia juvenile correctional center caught in Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
Rashad Williams and Jabar Ali Taylor were found Saturday at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan, 700 miles away from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County where they escaped, Virginia State Police said.

News

Berglund Center hosts 3rd Annual Craft and Vendor Show

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
There were around 125 vendors.

News

Girls are competing in Virginia Commonwealth Games all weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The games are taking place in Lynchburg, Bedford and Salem.

News

Man arrested after leading police on chase in Botetourt Co., Roanoke Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
An official initiated a stop for speeding in the 3100 block of Blue Ridge Blvd. in Botetourt County

Latest News

News

94-year-old man found safe

Updated: 13 hours ago
Ira Burton Kugler was reported missing from his independent living apartment at Commonwealth Assisted Living in the Fairlawn area.

News

Suspect arrested, charged with shooting minor early Saturday morning in Roanoke

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Officials determined a verbal altercation between the victim and several others became physical and led to the shooting

Coronavirus

Virginia eclipses one million recorded COVID-19 tests

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 83,609 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning.

News

Woman shot in Roanoke Friday night

Updated: 23 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Birthdays and anniversaries for July 25, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Forecast

Saturday July 25, FastCast

Updated: 23 hours ago