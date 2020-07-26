Lynchburg Police investigate overnight breaking and entering

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for someone who broke into a home overnight.

Officers say it happened around 10:45 Saturday night in the 6200-block of Old Mill Road.

They say the person entered the home through a window before running off when officers arrived.

Police have not said if anyone was home at the time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call LPD.

