Advertisement

Man who took down Robert E. Lee Monument in Roanoke speaks out

William Foreman took the monument down in Roanoke
William Foreman took the monument down in Roanoke(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

A Roanoke man is speaking out after he says he knocked over a downtown confederate monument. On Thursday, the star city woke up to ruins with pieces of the Robert E Lee monument scattered next to its pedestal. Now, 70-year-old William Foreman from Roanoke is facing charges in connection to this damage.

“I was touched by God to do something. I just had a vision, and it came to me,” Foreman said.

Foreman has lived in Roanoke his whole life. He said he didn’t want to see a day of unrest come to the city he loves.

“I wanted to prevent an incident that’s going to, I believe happen, I call it, the day of action, when they actually take it down or leave it up, and I believe that there’s going to be both sides there with big opinions and a lot of pressure,” Foreman said.

So on July 21st, he went down to the Robert E. Lee Monument on 3rd street and Church to take matters into his own hands.

“With just a nylon rope and I was going to do it with a Highlander and the police came,” he said.

Roanoke City Police say they saw Foreman trying to take the statue down, so they asked him to leave the area. But he came back the next night, even more prepared.

“I went and got chains, and doubled the rope, and got a U-Haul trailer and went down that night and took it down,” Foreman said.

He says that’s when his guilt sunk in. Once officers discovered the damaged memorial, they reached out to Foreman and obtained a warrant for his arrest. A few days later, Foreman came to the station and turned himself in.

“I just felt like it was eating at me whether I did something right or wrong . . . Whether I should be the one to do it or not, but I felt strongly I was,” Foreman said.

Foreman says he's ready to face the consequences and, no matter what happens, he doesn't regret what he's done.

“It shouldn’t be representative of Lee Park. It shouldn’t be there in the first place,” he said.

The city mayor says he’s disappointed because they have plans in the works to legally remove the monument. The city will still hold a public hearing in August to hear input from the community.

Foreman is booked for a court hearing Monday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Richmond protest

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Richmond police declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday as the department worked with Virginia State Police to clear a crowd of several hundred demonstrators.

News

Black Dog Salvage hosts second mini market

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
There was a food truck and live music, along with vendors selling vintage and handmade items.

News

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

Updated: 37 minutes ago
A witness says a protester armed with a rifle approached the vehicle and the driver opened fire and sped off.

News

Birthdays and anniversaries for July 26, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.

Latest News

Coronavirus

VDH: 84,567 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 2,078 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
There are 2,078 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,075 reported Saturday.

News

Family wants answers after Radford freshman found unresponsive in jail cell in 2019

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ann Taylor
Family of Radford University freshman found dead in jail cell in 2019 wants answers

Forecast

The heat continues, but there is relief in the forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Crime

Lynchburg Police investigate overnight breaking and entering

Updated: 12 hours ago
Officers say it happened around 10:45 Saturday night in the 6200-block of Old Mill Road.

Crime

Escapees from Virginia juvenile correctional center caught in Michigan

Updated: 19 hours ago
Rashad Williams and Jabar Ali Taylor were found Saturday at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan, 700 miles away from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County where they escaped, Virginia State Police said.

News

3rd Annual Spring Craft and Vendor Show at the Berglund Center

Updated: 22 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast