Miami Marlins postpone trip home amid fear of virus outbreak

The trip might be made while multiple players remain in Philadelphia.
Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By Steven Wine
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins scratched right-hander Jose Urena from his scheduled start in Philadelphia and have delayed their postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak within the team. No reason was given for Urena being scratched in the series finale, which Miami won 11-6 Sunday.

Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia and plan to arrive in Miami hours before their home opener against Baltimore.

The trip might be made while multiple players remain in Philadelphia.

Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list hours before the season opener.  

