Pres. Trump postpones Yankee Stadium first-pitch plans

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(KY3)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump won’t be throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.

Trump tweeted Sunday that he won’t be able to make the trip because of his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy. Trump said in the tweet: “We will make it later in the season!”

He had announced at a briefing Thursday on Major League Baseball’s opening day that he’d be at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15 to throw out the first pitch.

Trump has been trying to show voters that he is taking the virus seriously by holding briefings and canceling Republican convention events set for Jacksonville, Florida. Florida is among several states where the virus is raging.

