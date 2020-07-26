The heat continues, but there is relief in the forecast.

The heat and humidity will continue to be the focus today and for the start of the week. Mostly sunny skies will help temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s into the middle of the week. Sunday and Monday afternoons have a chance of isolated shower and storm activity, but it will likely remain in the mountains. We are watching a front to our Northwest for the middle of the week. This will bring an increase of scattered afternoon storms for the middle of the week.

SUNDAY & MONDAY

With weak high pressure still influencing our weather, rain chances will remain limited to isolated in the afternoon. Better storms chances are to be found in the western mountains and the Southern Blue Ridge. The rest of the region will see mostly sunny skies. Highs will continue to run into the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Hot and humid with isolated afternoon showers and storms. (Grey)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

We’re watching a cold front that is expected to near our region by Tuesday and Wednesday. This will deliver a better chance of widely scattered showers and storms. Highs look to be a bit cooler with 80s in the mountains and lower 90s to the East.

A front looks to bring more storms and cooler air. (Grey)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

As the front stalls to the south, several models are suggesting a return to more seasonable temperatures. There still remains uncertainty on where exactly the front will stall. Some models have it overhead which would lead to prolonged storm chances into the weekend.

TROPICS

The tropics continue to remain active. A tropical wave in the Atlantic looks to intensify and will likely become a tropical system in the next five days. This will be a system to watch through the week.