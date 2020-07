ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia’s 11th District, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He made that announcement Monday morning on social media.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. My family and I are recovering and completing our isolation period.



Please stay safe and take care of each other 😷✌🏽. — Sam Rasoul (@Sam_Rasoul) July 27, 2020

Rasoul says he and his family are currently in quarantine and recovering.

