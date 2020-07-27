Advertisement

Front brings more storms and cooler air

Storms fade this evening, but active weather is expected for the rest of the week.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A low pressure system will head into the Great Lakes dropping a frontal boundary into our region for Tuesday and Wednesday. This front will increase our chances of showers and storms each afternoon. Once the front moves in it will stall across the Virginia and North Carolina state line. The exact location of the front will tell how many showers and storms develop each day. This front also brings in some”cooler” air. It will likely break our streak of 90 degree days.

TONIGHT

A few storms will continue to fade this evening and skies look to clear out. Mild and muggy conditions linger overnight with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Mild and muggy overnight.
TUESDAY

We’ll see sunshine early with an increasing clouds and increasing chances of showers and storms as a front approaches. Storms look to fire up in the early afternoon and fade in the evening. Highs in the 80s in the mountains and mid to lower 90s to the east.

A front moves closer bringing more afternoon storms.
WEDNESDAY

The frontal boundary should be across our region by Wednesday. This will deliver a better chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs look to be a bit cooler with 80s in the mountains and lower 90s to the east.

A front looks to bring more storms and cooler air.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY

As the front stalls to the south, several models are suggesting a return to more seasonable temperatures. There still remains uncertainty on where exactly the front will stall. Some models have it overhead which would lead to prolonged storm chances into the weekend. Highs will likely drop back into the 80s area-wide.

WEEKEND

We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend with highs holding in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be likely each afternoon.

TROPICS

The tropics continue to remain active. A tropical wave in the Atlantic looks to intensify and will likely become a tropical system in the next five days. This will be a system to watch through the week.

NHC 5 Day Forecast
