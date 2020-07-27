Body found on railroad tracks in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks off Bedford Avenue and Boundary Street.

Shortlly before 3 p.m. July 27, officers responded to the 2300 block of Bedford Avenue, where the body had been found below the bridge. The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

