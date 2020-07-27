Citizens for Altavista Baseball seeks town partnership on War Memorial Park fence replacement

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - One Altavista organization is asking for a 50-50 match from the town for a replacement project.

Citizens for Altavista Baseball wants to replace their outfield fence at War Memorial Park.

The project would cost about $21,500.

They say the money would also go towards putting in a permanent windscreen.

“Much like we did back in 2009 through like 2012 - partnering with the town to bring about some improvements to our ballpark for the youth and honoring our veterans here in War Memorial Park in Altavista,” said Rob Finch, Citizens for Altavista Baseball president.

They want to get started on the project as soon as possible.

