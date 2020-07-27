Ditka to kneeling athletes: “Get the hell out”

(CNN) - Mike Ditka is once again not holding back his feelings when it comes to athletes who kneel during the National Anthem.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame coach says kneeling athletes should “get the hell out of the country.”

Ditka said he admits he’s “old fashioned,” but said, “You don’t protest against the flag or against this country.”

https://t.co/2jGhTla1Oz Mike Ditka says anthem kneeling protests are unpatriotic ... and the NFL legend tells TMZ Sports if he had it his way, he wouldn't allow the demonstrations in his new women's football league. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 27, 2020

Ditka is the chairman of the X League, a women’s tackle football league set to debut next year. The league didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ditka has spoken against kneeling before. He apologized in 2017 after making comments on the matter.

At that time, he said, “There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of.”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first began kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016, as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

The act has returned to the spotlight as professional sports resume play and social unrest continues across the county following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

