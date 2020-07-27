Advertisement

Ditka to kneeling athletes: “Get the hell out”

Photo: CSNChicago / Youtube
Photo: CSNChicago / Youtube(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mike Ditka is once again not holding back his feelings when it comes to athletes who kneel during the National Anthem.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame coach says kneeling athletes should “get the hell out of the country.”

Ditka said he admits he’s “old fashioned,” but said, “You don’t protest against the flag or against this country.”

Ditka is the chairman of the X League, a women’s tackle football league set to debut next year. The league didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ditka has spoken against kneeling before. He apologized in 2017 after making comments on the matter.

At that time, he said, “There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of.”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first began kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016, as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

The act has returned to the spotlight as professional sports resume play and social unrest continues across the county following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

VHSL adopts condensed athletics schedule for 2020-21 school year

Updated: 9 hours ago
Sports events have been off the schedule in recent months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Miami Marlins postpone trip home amid fear of virus outbreak

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Steven Wine
The trip might be made while multiple players remain in Philadelphia.

Sports

Four University of Virginia athletes test positive for COVID-19 out of 235 tested

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
Three of the four positive tests came from the Cavaliers' football team.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

National

Washington Football Team’ new name of NFL franchise for 2020 season

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

Cave Spring’s Jack Cowher Wins Don Holliday Memorial Golf Scholarship

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Cave Spring's Jack Cowher wins Holliday Scholarship

Sports

Roanoke Catholic grad Turner King to be inducted into Hampden-Sydney Hall of Fame

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Roanoke Catholic grad will be inducted into Hampden-Sydney Hall of Fame.