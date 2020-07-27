Advertisement

Local Office on Aging reminds folks about Cooling Assistance Program

LOA has some fans and air conditioners stored for eligible seniors
LOA has some fans and air conditioners stored for eligible seniors(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday, July 27, marks the 27th straight day of temperatures hitting 90 or above. This is Roanoke’s longest stretch of 90s in recorded history. That means it’s especially important for people to have access to fans and air conditioners. Our Local Office on Aging, known as LOA, is one place that can help.

“We have what we call a program assistance program, we provide fans and air conditioners to eligible seniors,” Ron Boyd, President and CEO of LOA, said.

LOA has been running this program for over 30 years, but they say it’s crucial people over the age of 60 know this resource is out there this summer as the heat continues to blaze.

“It seems like every year it gets, you know the heat gets more intense so, of course, heat affects seniors more, age, many times there are chronic medical complications,” Boyd said.

Plus, the pandemic adds an extra challenge.

“Normally, you can get out and go to places and just cool off a little bit but now that’s harder,” Boyd said.

LOA has given out 15 A/C units and 10 fans since May 26, but they expect to see a higher demand in the month to come.

“There are a lot of seniors that still today, they don’t have the luxury for cooling, and they are the most at risk for heat stroke, heat exhaustion,” Boyd said.

For more information on how to apply for a cooling system or to see if you are eligible, click here.

