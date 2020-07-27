Advertisement

Lynchburg Chick-Fil-A offers free entree if you help ease coin shortage

(WKYT)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WWBT/WDBJ) - If you can round up $10 in spare change, a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Lynchburg will give you an entree.

The pandemic has led to a coin shortage that has gotten bad enough in Lynchburg that this Wednesday, there’s a deal to be made at the Wards Road location.

If you provide $10 in rolled coins, you will get $10 in paper cash and a voucher for a free entree.

The special is only available from 9-11 a.m. July 29, but the offer could come back another time.

WOW! We had no idea the response we'd get from this request. Due to overwhelming response, we are updating this...

Posted by Chick-fil-A Wards Road on Monday, July 27, 2020

This deal is taking place outside; you’re asked to use the outer lane under the tent.

