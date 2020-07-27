Lynchburg Chick-Fil-A offers free entree if you help ease coin shortage
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WWBT/WDBJ) - If you can round up $10 in spare change, a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Lynchburg will give you an entree.
The pandemic has led to a coin shortage that has gotten bad enough in Lynchburg that this Wednesday, there’s a deal to be made at the Wards Road location.
If you provide $10 in rolled coins, you will get $10 in paper cash and a voucher for a free entree.
The special is only available from 9-11 a.m. July 29, but the offer could come back another time.
This deal is taking place outside; you’re asked to use the outer lane under the tent.
