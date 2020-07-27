Advertisement

Lynchburg City Schools plans special Tuesday meeting to address fall classes

At a school board meeting Tuesday night, officials reviewed their latest reopening plan.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, July 28 at 5 p.m. to discuss options for students going back to school for the 2020/2021 school year. 

Due to limited seating, members of the public are encouraged to submit their questions and comments in advance to Tina Day, Board Clerk, at daytp@lcsedu.net by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Options include:

Option 1 (original plan)

·  Pre-K through fifth grade students attend class in-person beginning August 24, 2020, two days per week, Tue/Wed or Thu/Fri

·  6th-12th grade students participate in remote learning beginning August 24, 2020, then transition to in-person learning in schools beginning September 8, 2020, two days per week, Tue/Wed or Thu/Fri

·  New: Students will be required to wear face coverings while attending in-person learning in schools

Option 2 (modified plan ~ new in-person learning start date for PreK-5)

·  Pre-K through 12th grade students participate in remote learning beginning August 24, 2020, then transition to in-person learning in schools beginning September 8, 2020, two days per week, Tue/Wed or Thu/Fri

·  Students will be required to wear face coverings while attending in-person learning in schools

Option 3 (modified plan ~ new in-person learning start date for all students)

·  Pre-K through 12th grade students participate in remote learning beginning August 24, 2020, then transition to in-person learning in schools after the first nine weeks of school (late October).  The frequency of in-person learning will be determined based on data available at that time.

·  If data suggest, students will be required to wear face coverings while attending in-person learning in schools

The agenda can be found here.

