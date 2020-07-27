Advertisement

Police look for person of interest after man shot in Henry County

Officials responded shortly before 8 p.m. to a report that a shooting victim had been dropped off with the female driver leaving before providing any information to the facility.
(KVLY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips after a man showed up Sunday to the Sovah Health-Martinsville emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Jamie Lyn Preston, 37 of Collinsville, was airlifted from Sovah Health-Martinsville to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is being treated for gunshot wounds.

Henry County officials believe the incident happened at the home of Brittany Monique Williams, 29 of 3634 Hobson Road in Axton and are currently trying to locate her for questioning.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463 with any helpful tips. Crimestoppers offers rewards up to $2,500 depending on the nature of the crime and substance of the tip.

