Man who took down Roanoke confederate monument has court date set for August

Foreman has a court hearing in August after he's been charged with intentional property damage
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

The man accused of damaging the Robert E. Lee Memorial, 70-year-old William Foreman, said he felt religiously compelled to take the monument down. He was arraigned Monday, and the judge set a court hearing next month for August 27th.

Foreman is charged with intentionally damaging the statue on 3rd Street and Church Avenue.

WDBJ7 spoke with Foreman, who said he believed his actions would prevent a day of unrest.

“So I saw an opportunity, it was kind of brought to me by my religious background of what I could do to change things,” Foreman said.

The city has a public hearing scheduled next month to discuss the monument’s future.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

