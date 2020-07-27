Advertisement

Our string of hot weather comes to an end

Few storms Monday, then active weather rest of the week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A weak area of high pressure will continue to move off the east coast Monday. That should still keep our area fairly quiet with just a few isolated storms Monday, but we remain hot. As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday a low pressure system will head into the Great Lakes dropping a frontal boundary into our region. This front will increase our chances of showers and storms each afternoon. Once the front moves in it will stall across the Virginia and North Carolina state line. The exact location of the front will tell how many showers and storms develop each day. If it stays right along our state line we’ll have a good chance of seeing scattered showers and storms through the end of the week. Another low heads our way this weekend. It looks like this will keep the chance of showers and storms going.

MONDAY

A mostly sunny start with increasing clouds during the afternoon. We could see a few showers and storms later in the day. It remains hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and the feel like temperature near 100.

A few storms are possible today with a better chance tomorrow.
A few storms are possible today with a better chance tomorrow.(WDBJ)

TUESDAY

We’ll see some good sunshine early with an increasing chance of showers and storms as a front approaches. High 93.

WEDNESDAY

The frontal boundary should be across our region on Wednesday. This will deliver a better chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs look to be a bit cooler with 80s in the mountains and lower 90s to the east.

A front looks to bring more storms and cooler air.
A front looks to bring more storms and cooler air.(Grey)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

As the front stalls to the south, several models are suggesting a return to more seasonable temperatures. There still remains uncertainty on where exactly the front will stall. Some models have it overhead which would lead to prolonged storm chances into the weekend. Highs will likely drop back into the 80s area-wide.

WEEKEND

We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend with highs holding in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be likely each afternoon.

Our string of 90 degree days comes to an end by the end of the week.
Our string of 90 degree days comes to an end by the end of the week.(WDBJ)

TROPICS

The tropics continue to remain active. A tropical wave in the Atlantic looks to intensify and will likely become a tropical system in the next five days. This will be a system to watch through the week.

NHC 5 Day Outlook
NHC 5 Day Outlook(Grey)

