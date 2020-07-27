Parry McCluer Middle School receives award

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista's Parry McCluer Middle School got some good news as they prepare to start the next school year.

They received the 2020 Board of Education Highest Achievement Award. Only seventy-seven schools statewide received the recognition, showing they demonstrated high levels of success across all of school quality indicators, including success in narrowing achievement gaps.

“I think the kids from Buena Vista city schools are well prepared,” said Principal Debbie Gilbert. “They’ve always been well prepared and they continue to be well prepared to go on to further learning. So I think that’s a big plus for us. You know,sometimes we don’t get recognized for that, but we do as much in the trenches for academics as for athletics.”

Students will be returning in about a month, to socially distanced classrooms and new schedules to keep class sizes low.

