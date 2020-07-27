Shots fired along Day Ave. SW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to Roanoke Police, crews responded to a report of shots fired around 8:00 p.m. An estimated 10-12 shots were fired in the 700 block of Day Ave. SW. No injuries were reported.

No suspects have been named.

The case is still being looked into at this time.

EARLIER: Roanoke Police say they have officers on-scene in the 700 block of Day Ave. SW.

