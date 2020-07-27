Advertisement

Relief funds started to help unpaid Lynchburg City water bills

Close to 1,100 households with unpaid water bills in the hill city face water cutoffs. City officials say disconnects could start as soon as September.
Close to 1,100 households with unpaid water bills in the hill city face water cutoffs. City officials say disconnects could start as soon as September.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In 90-plus degree temperatures, running water is an important utility to have - a utility that over 1,000 people could lose as soon as early fall.

“Typically we have about 250 to 300 cutoffs per month when we go through the cutoff cycles and right now the cutoff is over 1,000, close to 1,100 cutoffs at this point,” said Tim Mitchell, Lynchburg Water Resources director.

Right now, close to 1,100 delinquent water bills total about $200,000 in the hill city.

Lynchburg City officials now say residents could see water cutoffs as early as September.

Mitchell says while September isn’t a hard date, folks are encouraged to seek help if needed.

“We are encouraging residents to try to get their water bills current cause at some point we will resume cutoffs and we want to minimize the impacts to customers at that time,” said Mitchell.

One organization providing help is Interfaith Outreach Association.

Interfaith has now started a water bill relief fund for those who are behind on their water bill because of COVID-19.

“We decided it would be a good idea to set up a fund just for water bills so that all that money could be used to pay people’s water bill,” said Shawne Farmer, Interfaith Outreach Association executive director.

To qualify, folks must show they’ve had a loss of income due to the pandemic.

For those who donate to the fund, they can get a tax donation slip while making sure the water doesn’t cut off for their neighbors.

“We think it’s a win-win for people who want to help out but then also for people in the community who have high water bills,” said Farmer.

City officials also say a letter was sent to those with delinquent accounts that lists other local agencies providing relief funds.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

VHSL approves condensed sports schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Anthony Romano reports

News

Citizens for Altavista Baseball seeks town partnership on War Memorial Park fence replacement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say the project would cost about $21,500.

WDBJ

Virginia Opry adapts to Masonic Theatre COVID closing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
The box office is closed, and the poster boards are empty, and the theater’s capacity with social distancing so severely limited things that the Virginia Opry opted to postpone until 2021.

WDBJ

Parry McCluer Middle School receives award

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Parry McCluer Middle School received the 2020 Board of Education Highest Achievement Award. Only seventy-seven schools statewide received the recognition, showing they demonstrated high levels of success across all of school quality indicators, including success in narrowing achievement gaps.

Latest News

Sports

Local ADs optimistic about VHSL return-to-play model, though questions remain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The current model does not address what postseason play would look like for each sport.

News

LOA cooling assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Man who took down Roanoke confederate monument has court date set for August

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Foreman was arraigned Monday.

News

Predictions for Pittsylvania-Danville Health District coronavirus numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

News

Local Office on Aging reminds folks about Cooling Assistance Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
LOA has free fans and air conditioners to give out to eligible seniors.

News

Body found on railroad tracks in Lynchburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and further investigation.