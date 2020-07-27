Advertisement

VDH reports 1,505 new COVID cases Monday

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 86,072 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That’s up from 84,567 reported Sunday, a 1,505-case increase.

3,201 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,082 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,078 reported Sunday. 1,036,010 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.5 percent positive rate over the last week, the same number reported over the weekend.

7,647 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 10,940 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

