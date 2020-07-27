Victim flown to hospital following Christiansburg wreck

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday by air following a two-vehicle wreck along Roanoke St. in Christiansburg.

Officials responded to a report of an accident along Roanoke St. about 100 yards east of Kirby Drive at 12:27 p.m. One vehicle was carrying a trailer and has left debris scattered following the crash.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at the intersection of Roanoke St. and Dunlap Dr. NE. Westbound drivers are being diverted at the bottom of Christiansburg Mountain and Wayside Drive.

According to Christiansburg Police, the estimated reopening will be in a few hours.

