12 Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office staffers test positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office confirms 12 of its staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office, employees who had the potential for exposure were also sent for testing and quarantined, after consultation with the Virginia Department of Health. However, the office says no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Affected areas have been decontaminated, and the sheriff’s office continues enhanced cleaning procedures in the housing units, as well as Sheriff’s Office workspace and public areas, according to the office.

RCSO says its administrative team and medical staff continuously review CDC Guidelines and Recommendations for Correctional Facilities and adjust its operating procedures accordingly, putting several protective factors in place to avoid or reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, “The measures begin upon entrance to the facility, where all individuals entering the jail receive a non-invasive temperature check by either their supervisors or the nurse stationed at the booking area. They are required to answer questions regarding their potential risk of exposure, and also must wear a mask prior to entering both the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office and the Roanoke City Jail facility. Anyone exhibiting a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19, or who are not wearing a face covering, are prohibited from entering the facility.”

In case someone who is arrested has a fever or symptoms, they will be masked and quarantined in a designated pod for a 14-day monitoring period. All inmates receive masks when they get to the jail and are encouraged to wear them while in their assigned pods, and they are required to wear them while being transported through the jail. All incoming inmates also quarantine for 14 days before being put in general population.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.