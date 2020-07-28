Advertisement

12 Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office staffers test positive for COVID-19

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office confirms 12 of its staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office, employees who had the potential for exposure were also sent for testing and quarantined, after consultation with the Virginia Department of Health. However, the office says no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Affected areas have been decontaminated, and the sheriff’s office continues enhanced cleaning procedures in the housing units, as well as Sheriff’s Office workspace and public areas, according to the office.

RCSO says its administrative team and medical staff continuously review CDC Guidelines and Recommendations for Correctional Facilities and adjust its operating procedures accordingly, putting several protective factors in place to avoid or reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, “The measures begin upon entrance to the facility, where all individuals entering the jail receive a non-invasive temperature check by either their supervisors or the nurse stationed at the booking area. They are required to answer questions regarding their potential risk of exposure, and also must wear a mask prior to entering both the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office and the Roanoke City Jail facility. Anyone exhibiting a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19, or who are not wearing a face covering, are prohibited from entering the facility.”

In case someone who is arrested has a fever or symptoms, they will be masked and quarantined in a designated pod for a 14-day monitoring period. All inmates receive masks when they get to the jail and are encouraged to wear them while in their assigned pods, and they are required to wear them while being transported through the jail. All incoming inmates also quarantine for 14 days before being put in general population.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GOP’s jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
A Republican proposal to slash the $600 weekly benefit boost for those left jobless because of the coronavirus shutdown could result in weeks or even months of delayed payments in some states.

National

LIVE: Trump holds briefing as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

News

Campbell Co. summer school temporarily closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to Campbell County Public Schools, all who were in contact with the individual were told immediately and asked to quarantine.

Coronavirus

Alabama Space & Rocket Center in jeopardy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

Latest News

National

MLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

National

Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump holds a coronavirus briefing at the White House.

National

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID McHUGH
Air travel will take even longer than previously thought to return to pre-virus levels.

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

National Politics

Biden says post-pandemic economy can fight racial inequality

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

Coronavirus

Despite judge’s order, migrant kids remain in ICE custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
The U.S. government did not release 100 immigrant children detained with their parents despite this week’s deadline set by a judge who had described family detention centers as “on fire” due to the threat of the coronavirus.