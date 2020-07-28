An ice cream treat in assisted living

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The staff at Kendal at Lexington's Borden Center for assisted living decided to give the residents an old time summer treat.

With the help of the nutrition staff, they cobbled together an ice cream cart and decorated it with signs worked on by the residents to add a little color.

The cart went from room to room to offer treats.

“Yesterday, it’s hot and it’s been hot,” said Borden Center resident Don Jones. “I guess that they wanted to socialize. Everybody appreciates his ice cream. I know I was and some of the people I talked with really appreciated it.”

Because of their high-risk status, the residents have been on a careful lockdown to avoid COVID.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.