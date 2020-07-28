Advertisement

AP source: Mets to sign Bruce Maxwell, 1st MLB player to kneel

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif. The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2017, according to a person familiar with the deal.
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif. The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2017, according to a person familiar with the deal.(Eric Risberg | AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Bruce Maxwell, the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2017, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced and was pending the completion of a physical and intake testing for the coronavirus.

Maxwell began kneeling during the anthem late in his rookie season with the Oakland Athletics in 2017, about a year after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the protest movement in the NFL. 

