Campbell Co. summer school temporarily closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Tomahawk Summer School program at Tomahawk Elementary School in Campbell County was ordered to close Tuesday and Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Campbell County Public Schools, the administration was notified of the results Monday, with all who were in contact with the individual being told immediately and asked to quarantine.

The decision to close the school comes as a result of following direction from the Central Virginia Health District and the CCPS Return to School plan.

During this time, the Central Virginia Health District will perform contact tracing operations while the school will clean and sanitize affected areas.

