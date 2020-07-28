Coaches, athletes prepared to adapt to lack of fall sports.

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After months of uncertainty, high school athletes now know what their seasons will look like this coming school year. Monday, the Virginia High School League announced the fall season will be moved to February, and will have a shortened season.

Sports of all kinds will have to adapt, even non-contact sports, like cross country and golf, that some hoped would stay put.

“I mean, it’s stinky, but you just gotta go with the punches,” said Lord Botetourt Cross Country runner Brielle Jackson.

The rising senior says the shakeup of fall sports is “sad,” but she believes she’ll make the most of it.

“It’ll teach you some things. We’ll have more training time. So it’s a good thing and a bad thing,” she said.

For Jackson’s Coach Robert Sullivan, these changes were expected, and he believes the February/March season will be manageable

“We’ll wear extra clothing and just run like we do in October and November,” he said.

Sullivan isn’t the only coach thinking this way. North Cross golf coach David Heath says his team will be focusing more on strength and conditioning this year, but without a summer of practice leading up to the season, play will likely look different.

“It won’t be the best golf of the year,” he said.

Back at Lord Botetourt, runners say they're staying motivated.

“We’ve got more time so we need to be way more prepared,” said rising Sophomore Carter Hudson.

They’re also thankful that this year, there’s even a season at all.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.