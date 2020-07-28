Collision Reporting Center in Roanoke set to close at the end of November

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the last several months, the amount of drivers on the roads has varied.

In March and April, with the stay at home order in full effect, traffic crashes were down, but over the last few years, the Collision Reporting center on Abney Road has taken a sizable burden from both the county and city’s police departments.

“We were sending 25 to 30 percent of our reportable property damage crashes to the center which is a workload benefit to our officers,” said Roanoke County Chief of police, Howard Hall.

The center, which opened in September of 2016, is designed so that both parties involved in a minor crash can get a report filed, have pictures taken, and contact insurance, all done away from the side of the road. The CRC in Roanoke was the first one in the entire country.

But in four months, the center will no longer be open.

"By the end of November, our center will be closing, and we'll have to take on that work again as a police department."

COVID-19 is the cause of the closure. The parent company, Accident Support Services International, has suffered greatly. Roanoke was the only one of five locations around the country to stay open throughout the pandemic. County and city leaders labeled it as an essential business.

A red “for sale” sign looms near the entrance currently. It’s a reminder of what drastic measures have been taken because of the virus.

“If there’s an opportunity down the road to look at alternatives, we welcome the opportunity to do that, but given the resource constraints we’re all under due to the pandemic, it’s going to be difficult,” said Hall.

