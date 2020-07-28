Advertisement

Collision Reporting Center in Roanoke set to close at the end of November

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the last several months, the amount of drivers on the roads has varied.

In March and April, with the stay at home order in full effect, traffic crashes were down, but over the last few years, the Collision Reporting center on Abney Road has taken a sizable burden from both the county and city’s police departments.

“We were sending 25 to 30 percent of our reportable property damage crashes to the center which is a workload benefit to our officers,” said Roanoke County Chief of police, Howard Hall.

The center, which opened in September of 2016, is designed so that both parties involved in a minor crash can get a report filed, have pictures taken, and contact insurance, all done away from the side of the road. The CRC in Roanoke was the first one in the entire country.

But in four months, the center will no longer be open.

"By the end of November, our center will be closing, and we'll have to take on that work again as a police department."

COVID-19 is the cause of the closure. The parent company, Accident Support Services International, has suffered greatly. Roanoke was the only one of five locations around the country to stay open throughout the pandemic. County and city leaders labeled it as an essential business.

A red “for sale” sign looms near the entrance currently. It’s a reminder of what drastic measures have been taken because of the virus.

“If there’s an opportunity down the road to look at alternatives, we welcome the opportunity to do that, but given the resource constraints we’re all under due to the pandemic, it’s going to be difficult,” said Hall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke Catholic School is selling old gymnasium bleachers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke Catholic School is selling old gymnasium bleachers.

The New Back-to-School

Homeschooling: Choosing curriculum to simplify education

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Once you’ve decided to start homeschooling, the next step is choosing your curriculum.

News

William Foreman arraigned

Updated: 7 hours ago
WDBJ7 spoke with Foreman, who said he believed his actions would prevent a day of unrest over the monument's future.

News

Reaction to plan for high school sports in VA

Updated: 7 hours ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports

Latest News

News

Tazewell County Public Schools release Fall 2020 plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Superintendent Stacy asks each family to let their school know their choice by August 3, 2020.

News

Coaches, athletes prepared to adapt to lack of fall sports.

Updated: 8 hours ago
While the changes to the schedule made some "sad," many said they were happy there will be sports at all.

News

VHSL approves condensed sports schedule

Updated: 11 hours ago
WDBJ7's Anthony Romano reports

News

Relief funds started to help unpaid Lynchburg City water bills

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Currently over 1,000 households face water disconnects that could happen as soon as September.

News

Citizens for Altavista Baseball seeks town partnership on War Memorial Park fence replacement

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say the project would cost about $21,500.

WDBJ

Virginia Opry adapts to Masonic Theatre COVID closing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
The box office is closed, and the poster boards are empty, and the theater’s capacity with social distancing so severely limited things that the Virginia Opry opted to postpone until 2021.