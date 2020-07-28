COVID testing in Natural Bridge has new format

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s become a familiar scene in the age of COVID: Drive-through testing, but this time with a difference.

“As testing has become more widely available throughout the community, and with the new CDC guidance changes on isolating, or testing out of isolation, we’ve transitioned our testing strategy from open community testing for anyone with no screening to more targeted testing,” said Laura Lee Wight of the VDH Central Shenandoah District:

Which means that they’ll only do this if you’re experiencing symptoms or have been in contact with someone who already has COVID.

“For those who are interested or curious if they need to get tested,” said Wight, “Then this really isn’t the test for them.”

This was the first of the new limited system in the Central Shenandoah District, so those arriving didn’t have to pre-register. But that’s not going to be they way it works in the future.

“Our future events are going to be registration only,” Wight explained.

Because the goal of the testing has shifted.

“These testing events we’re doing now, kind of our of Phase Two of community testing, are more for individuals who are symptomatic or have close contacts and don’t have access, have health care access or don’t have access to insurance or are underinsured,” said Wight.

Nonetheless, things still work the same way: results come back in about a week, and stay isolated until those results come back.

These tests are expected to continue in various locations about once a month.

“It’s ongoing for the foreseeable future until we have a change in strategy, or if there’s another need,” Wight said.

