Former school basketball coach found guilty of soliciting minor for sex

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Roanoke-area basketball coach accused of soliciting a minor online for sex was found guilty of two felonies by a circuit court judge Tuesday morning.

Theodore Moberg was indicted by a grand jury last June after Bedford County investigators accused him of soliciting sex online from a child under the age of 15.

Moberg appeared before a Bedford County judge for a plea hearing. He pleaded “no contest” and was found guilty of two felonies; computer solicitation of a minor under the age of 15 and indecent liberties. Both charges carry up to 10 years in the penitentiary.

“No contest is basically saying ‘I don’t contest the Commonwealth’s evidence,’” explained Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Wes Nance. “It is tantamount to a guilty plea without having to utter those words,” he added.

Moberg was a head coach of the Glenvar High School girl's basketball team for five seasons. He resigned in 2017.

According to court documents, in 2018, Moberg began an online conversation with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, while posing as a 17-year-old boy.

Nance said Moberg was using a picture of a former high school student to do so.

A search warrant stated Moberg asked the user to send nude photos and he requested sexual acts. The user turned out to be the undercover officer.

After searching his home in Vinton, officers took 76 electronic items. Investigators also reported finding apps on his phone where he requested photos of girls and cheerleaders from three Roanoke county high schools.

There was a request from defense counsel for a presentence report and a sex offender evaluation.

As Moburg has complied with bond while awaiting the trial, the court allowed him to remain on bond. A sentencing date was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.