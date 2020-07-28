Advertisement

Former school basketball coach found guilty of soliciting minor for sex

Theodore Moberg mugshot
Theodore Moberg mugshot(Bedford County)
By Ashley Anne
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Roanoke-area basketball coach accused of soliciting a minor online for sex was found guilty of two felonies by a circuit court judge Tuesday morning.

Theodore Moberg was indicted by a grand jury last June after Bedford County investigators accused him of soliciting sex online from a child under the age of 15.

Moberg appeared before a Bedford County judge for a plea hearing. He pleaded “no contest” and was found guilty of two felonies; computer solicitation of a minor under the age of 15 and indecent liberties. Both charges carry up to 10 years in the penitentiary.

“No contest is basically saying ‘I don’t contest the Commonwealth’s evidence,’” explained Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Wes Nance. “It is tantamount to a guilty plea without having to utter those words,” he added.

Moberg was a head coach of the Glenvar High School girl's basketball team for five seasons. He resigned in 2017.

According to court documents, in 2018, Moberg began an online conversation with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, while posing as a 17-year-old boy.

Nance said Moberg was using a picture of a former high school student to do so.

A search warrant stated Moberg asked the user to send nude photos and he requested sexual acts. The user turned out to be the undercover officer.

After searching his home in Vinton, officers took 76 electronic items. Investigators also reported finding apps on his phone where he requested photos of girls and cheerleaders from three Roanoke county high schools.

There was a request from defense counsel for a presentence report and a sex offender evaluation.

As Moburg has complied with bond while awaiting the trial, the court allowed him to remain on bond. A sentencing date was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Lynchburg man facing charges after breaking into home, stealing women’s clothing

Updated: 32 minutes ago
After investigating, it was determined the man had broken into the residence multiple times to steal clothing and sometimes return them.

News

Rich Creek man killed in crash in Narrows

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The victim was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

News

State police investigating fatal Wythe County crash

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The crash took place just after 3 p.m. July 27.

Roanoke Street Crash-Christiansburg

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday July 28, Midday FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago
A few strong storms are possible this afternoon.

News

Task Force to Address Child Care Needs

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 news

News

N.C. woman wins top prize off scratch ticket bought in Ridgeway

Updated: 3 hours ago
Julia Mitchell likes to drive the short distance from her home in Wentworth, North Carolina to the state line to play Virginia Lottery games.

The New Back-to-School

Roanoke County Schools establish task force to partner with local organizations for childcare

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ann Taylor
Roanoke County Schools establish task force to partner with local organizations for childcare

Coronavirus

Governor set to speak; percentage of positive COVID-19 cases down

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Northam will have a new update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth Tuesday at 2 p.m.

News

Homeschooling: Choosing Curriculum

Updated: 4 hours ago
Miller explained that there are many styles of curriculum to choose from.