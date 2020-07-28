Governor set to speak; percentage of positive COVID-19 cases down

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 86,994 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That’s up from 86,072 reported Monday, a 922-case increase.

3,262 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,095 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,082 reported Monday. 1,056,148 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.3 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.5 percent reported the last three days.

1,294 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 11,550 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Governor Northam will have a new update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth Tuesday at 2 p.m. Watch it on WDBJ7, here or on the WDBJ7 Facebook page.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.