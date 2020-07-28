Lynchburg man facing charges after breaking into home, stealing women’s clothing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Lynchburg man is facing multiple charges after breaking into a home and stealing women’s clothing.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Lynchburg officers responded to the 400 block of Three Creeks Court for a report of a burglary in progress.

A woman had returned home to find a man inside. After investigating, it was determined the man had broken into the residence multiple times to steal clothing and sometimes return them.

As a result, 40-year-old Kevin Conway was charged with 11 counts of burglary and nine counts of petit larceny.

The Lynchburg Police Department is asking anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident to contact Det. Stevenson at 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

