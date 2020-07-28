Advertisement

Lynchburg man facing charges after breaking into home, stealing women’s clothing

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Lynchburg man is facing multiple charges after breaking into a home and stealing women’s clothing.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Lynchburg officers responded to the 400 block of Three Creeks Court for a report of a burglary in progress.

A woman had returned home to find a man inside. After investigating, it was determined the man had broken into the residence multiple times to steal clothing and sometimes return them.

As a result, 40-year-old Kevin Conway was charged with 11 counts of burglary and nine counts of petit larceny.

The Lynchburg Police Department is asking anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident to contact Det. Stevenson at 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rich Creek man killed in crash in Narrows

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The victim was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

News

State police investigating fatal Wythe County crash

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The crash took place just after 3 p.m. July 27.

Roanoke Street Crash-Christiansburg

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

Former school basketball coach found guilty of soliciting minor for sex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
According to court documents, in 2018, the man began an online conversation with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, while posing as a 17-year-old boy.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday July 28, Midday FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago
A few strong storms are possible this afternoon.

News

Task Force to Address Child Care Needs

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 news

News

N.C. woman wins top prize off scratch ticket bought in Ridgeway

Updated: 3 hours ago
Julia Mitchell likes to drive the short distance from her home in Wentworth, North Carolina to the state line to play Virginia Lottery games.

The New Back-to-School

Roanoke County Schools establish task force to partner with local organizations for childcare

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ann Taylor
Roanoke County Schools establish task force to partner with local organizations for childcare

Coronavirus

Governor set to speak; percentage of positive COVID-19 cases down

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Northam will have a new update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth Tuesday at 2 p.m.

News

Homeschooling: Choosing Curriculum

Updated: 4 hours ago
Miller explained that there are many styles of curriculum to choose from.