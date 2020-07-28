Advertisement

Lynchburg Police look for two in Wards Road theft, fraud case

Courtesy Lynchburg Police Department
Courtesy Lynchburg Police Department(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG , Va. (WDBJ) - Police in Lynchburg are looking for two people who stole a wallet from a car along Wards Road earlier in July and proceeded to use the victim’s credit card at a nearby Walmart.

According to the Lynchburg PD, officers responded to the 4000 block of Wards Road July 10 for a report of theft. After determining a wallet was stolen from the victim’s car, they traced one of their credit cards to a purchase at the Wards Road Walmart around 1 p.m. that same day.

In surveillance photos, the first person is pictured wearing a red hat, white shirt, blue jeans, blue and white shoes and blue mask. The second is shown with a black shirt with a bear on it, blue jeans, black hat, necklace and a mask.

Lynchburg Police ask anyone with helpful tips to please contact them at 434-455-6121 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Updated: 4 hours ago