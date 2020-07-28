Advertisement

Man dies Sunday after driver hits horse-drawn carriage in Pittsylvania Co.

Ambulance
Ambulance(WRDW)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 19-year-old man died Sunday after the horse-drawn carriage he was riding was hit by a car being driven along East Gretna Road in Pittsylvania County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m., one tenth of a mile west of Hermosa Road. The Kia Soul hit the carriage in the rear.

Joseph S. Swarey, 19 of Gretna, was injured and died at the scene. The driver of the carriage, Moses S. Swarey, 21 of Gretna, and other passenger, Susie S. Swarey, 18 of Gretna, were both taken to a hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Kia, Ronald L. King, 68 of Gretna, was wearing a seatbelt and taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

The case is still being looked into and charges are pending.

