Marlins games postponed through Sunday after 15 players test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (AP/WDBJ7) — The Miami Marlins’ schedule has been postponed through Sunday after 15 players tested positive for the coronavirus. The Washington Nationals were scheduled to face the club in Miami Friday through Sunday.

Along with postponing games against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, this move also affects the Philadelphia Phillies’ and New York Yankees’ plans. After the Phillies had played the Marlins last week, Major League Baseball took steps to test members of the club and ensure their safety moving forward.

All games between the Phillies and Yankees that were scheduled Tuesday through Thursday have now been postponed. The Yankees will travel to Camden Yards for two contests against the Orioles on Wednesday and Thursday to allow for more scheduling flexibility later in the year.

According to Major League Baseball, more details impacting games during the week of August 3 will be announced later this week.